Chennai

Golden jubilee alumni meet at Stanley Medical College

The batch had the distinction of being the first to do their first year of MBBS at SMC.

The batch had the distinction of being the first to do their first year of MBBS at SMC.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1969 batch takes a walk down memory lane

The alumni of 1969 batch of Stanley Medical College (SMC), who are celebrating the golden jubilee of their entry into the institution, came together on Sunday.

The batch had the distinction of being the first one to do their first year of MBBS in Stanley Medical College (SMC). The classes for earlier batches were held in nearby arts colleges, the alumni said.

The function commenced with a meeting in the auditorium.

A souvenir containing contributions from the alumni and rare monochrome photographs capturing memories, was released.

“Though 50 years have gone by, the bonhomie, spirit and enthusiasm that each doctor imbibed from Stanley Medical College is still unwavering,” said R. Surendran, one of the organising committee members.

