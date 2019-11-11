Gold worth ₹71.5 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized 1.8 kg of gold worth ₹71.5 lakh and 26.5 kg of Iranian Saffron worth ₹63.6 lakh. On Sunday, based on information, the officials intercepted Ameer Thekkulla Kandy from Ekarool and Haroon Nahar Moyath from Kozhikode, who arrived from Dubai. While searching the duo, the officials found gold in the form of rubbery spread concealed inside the waistband of their pants. After extraction, 1.82 kg of gold valued at ₹71.5 lakh was recovered and seized. Both the passengers were arrested, a release said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the officials intercepted Mohamed Javid Mushar, of Nagapattinam, who arrived from Dubai. He was “suspiciously” roaming inside the arrival hall. When his bags were checked, the officials found saffron packets weighing 26.5 kg valued at ₹63.6 lakh. It was immediately seized and the passenger was arrested.