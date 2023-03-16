ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹60.67 lakh recovered from aircraft toilet

March 16, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Chennai

During rummaging of the aircraft upon its arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the authorities retrieved one packet covered with black adhesive tape on the rear-side lavatory of the plane.

PTI

Over 1,000 grams of gold hidden in the lavatory of an aircraft that arrived here from Dubai was recovered by the authorities of Customs department at the airport here, a senior official said on Thursday.

During rummaging of the aircraft upon its arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the authorities retrieved one packet covered with black adhesive tape on the rear-side lavatory of the plane.

Gold in paste form weighing 1,240 grams worth ₹60.67 lakh was retrieved from the packet and an investigation is in progress, an official release from Principal Commissioner of Customs M. Mathew Jolly said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US