Gold worth ₹60.67 lakh recovered from aircraft toilet

March 16, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - Chennai

Over 1,000 grams of gold hidden in the lavatory of an aircraft that arrived here from Dubai was recovered by the authorities of Customs department at the airport here, a senior official said on Thursday.

During rummaging of the aircraft upon its arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the authorities retrieved one packet covered with black adhesive tape on the rear-side lavatory of the plane.

Gold in paste form weighing 1,240 grams worth ₹60.67 lakh was retrieved from the packet and an investigation is in progress, an official release from Principal Commissioner of Customs M. Mathew Jolly said.

ADVERTISEMENT