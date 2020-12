CHENNAI

19 December 2020 01:50 IST

Three, from Dubai, arrested

One person was arrested and 972 g of gold, worth ₹49.6 lakh, seized by the Chennai Air Customs, at the Chennai airport.

Safiullah Abdul Wahith and Sahabtheen Sahubar Sathik, from Dubai, had hidden 182 g of gold. Rawther, also from Dubai, was arrested for concealing 790 g of gold.

