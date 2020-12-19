Chennai

Gold worth ₹49.6 lakh seized at Chennai airport

One person was arrested and 972 g of gold, worth ₹49.6 lakh, seized by the Chennai Air Customs, at the Chennai airport.

Safiullah Abdul Wahith and Sahabtheen Sahubar Sathik, from Dubai, had hidden 182 g of gold. Rawther, also from Dubai, was arrested for concealing 790 g of gold.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 1:52:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-worth-496-lakh-seized-at-chennai-airport/article33369054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY