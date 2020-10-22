Chennai

Gold worth ₹45.4 lakh seized

Sleuths of the Chennai Air Customs seized gold worth ₹45.4 lakh from four passengers on Tuesday. According to a press release, there was information that gold was likely to be smuggled from Dubai on Tuesday night. Customs officials, based on inputs, intercepted them after they arrived from Dubai. During the interrogation, they allegedly confessed to carrying gold paste in their rectum. A total of 17 bundles of gold paste, valued at ₹45.4 lakh, were recovered.

Further investigation is on.

