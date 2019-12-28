Gold worth ₹40 crore seized at airport

About 3.5 kg of gold worth ₹40 crore was seized at Chennai airport, according to a press release.
On Thursday, Basheer Ahmed, Mohamed Sadam Hussain, who came from Colombo, and Mohamed Faizil, who had arrived by Batik Airlines flight, were detained. Officials found 2 kg of gold in the form of a paste hidden on their person and in a cloth belt tied around their trousers. They had also hidden two gold chains in their pockets.
In four other cases on the same night, Dharmalingam and Muthuramalingam, Ramammurthi and Nithya Manikandan, who had come from Bangkok, had concealed 641g of gold , in the form of pieces, in a hollow pipe portion of their baggage trolley.
On Friday, Masthangani and Sultan Syed Ibrahim, who arrived from Dubai, hid 862g of gold on their person.
