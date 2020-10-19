Gold worth ₹33 lakh seized by Chennai Customs

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 17:38 IST

Sleuths of Chennai Air Customs have seized gold worth ₹33.3 lakh concealed in petroleum-jelly based products and hair gel, on Sunday night.

Based on intelligence, the sleuths intercepted Jinka Sudhakara, 46, of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, who arrived from Kuwait at the airport exit on suspicion of carrying gold. Upon examining his checked-in baggage, two small plastic containers of Petroleum Jelly were found. Inside, they found 16 gold bits concealed in the jelly. A total 365 grams gold valued at ₹19.14 lakhs was seized.

In another case late night the officials intercepted Thamimun Ansari, 33, of Chennai who arrived from Dubai. On examination of his checked-in baggage, nine hair gel tubes were found. Inside, he had concealed gold paste. A total of 270 grams of gold valued at ₹14.16 lakhs was recovered after extraction.

Advertising

Advertising