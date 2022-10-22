Chennai

Gold worth ₹2.6 crore seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs has seized 5.935 kg of gold worth ₹2.60 crore at Chennai airport in different cases. On October 20, three passengers who came from Mumbai were held, and in their hand baggage, officials found 13 bundles of gold in paste form. On extraction, they got 3.74 kg of gold worth ₹3.74 crore and seized it, according to a press release.

In a different case, on October 21, when officials were carrying out a search near conveyor belt no. 5 of the arrival hall, they found a gold bar hidden in a transformer. It weighed 2.195 kg and is worth ₹96.09 lakh. Further investigations are on.


