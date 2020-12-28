Gold worth ₹2.47 crore seized at airport

CHENNAI

About 4.77 kg gold worth ₹2.47 crore was seized at Chennai airport by Chennai Air Customs and three passengers, including an airport staff, were arrested.

On Monday morning, after a flight from Dubai landed, while all the passengers deboarded, one passenger alone went to the transit toilet and came out with another person, according to a release. After he came out, officials searched and recovered two white packets in his trouser pockets.

M. Nizhalravi worked as a software engineer with Info Soft Digital Design Services Pvt. Ltd (IDDS), an outsourced agency of Airport Authority of India, the release said.

He later said a passenger Niyamthullah Hadi had kept the gold in the toilet. The packets had gold bars weighing 3.14 kg of gold, gold chains and ear studs that weighed 3.2 kg worth ₹1.66 crore and both Niyamthullah Hadi and M. Nizhalravi were arrested.

On Sunday, four passengers from Dubai concealed 11 bundles of gold paste weighing 1.5 kg in the rectum and Abdul Nasar, a passenger, was arrested.