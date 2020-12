CHENNAI

14 December 2020 03:27 IST

About 463 g of gold worth ₹23.6 lakh was seized by the Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, officials found 309 g of gold concealed in one of the seats of a flight from Dubai. Another 154 g of gold was seized from one Kalil Rahman.

