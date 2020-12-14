Chennai

Gold worth ₹23.6 lakh seized at Chennai airport

About 463 g of gold worth ₹23.6 lakh was seized by the Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, officials found 309 g of gold concealed in one of the seats of a flight from Dubai. Another 154 g of gold was seized from one Kalil Rahman.

Related Topics
Chennai Airport
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2020 3:27:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-worth-236-lakh-seized-at-chennai-airport/article33323175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY