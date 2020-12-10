Gold worth ₹18.4 lakh seized at Chennai airport, two detained

CHENNAI

Air Customs officials have seized 366 g of gold worth ₹18.4 lakh from two passengers who arrived from Dubai.

According to a statement, Rafi, 23, of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express Flight, was intercepted at the exit as he was rushing through green channel.

On being questioned, he gave evasive answers so his baggage was checked, the statement added.

When the passenger picked up his back pack kept in the basket of the airport trolley for getting it scanned, an alert customs officer noticed a small white packet stuck to the trolley frame with a double sided tape which he had cleverly covered with his back pack, according to the release.

On opening the plastic packet, a semi-finished gold chain weighing 194 grams worth ₹9.8 lakh was found in a small white paper envelope kept inside and was seized under Customs Act, it added.

In another case, Abdul Kareem, 35, of Chennai who arrived from Dubai was intercepted at the exit. Two gold paste bundles weighing 200 g were recovered from rectum which on extraction yielded 172 g of gold worth ₹8.6 lakh.