Gold worth ₹40.35 lakh has been seized by the Chennai Air Customs at the airport. Chandru Sakthivel, 23, of Villuppuram, who arrived from Dubai and concealed 810 g gold paste, was arrested, the press release said on Tuesday.
Gold seized
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
July 21, 2021 00:37 IST
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
July 21, 2021 00:37 IST
