Chennai

Gold seized

Gold worth ₹40.35 lakh has been seized by the Chennai Air Customs at the airport. Chandru Sakthivel, 23, of Villuppuram, who arrived from Dubai and concealed 810 g gold paste, was arrested, the press release said on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai Airport
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2021 12:44:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-seized/article35435945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY