Gold seized

Two passengers were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold at Chennai airport. In different cases, passengers were found hiding 3.7 kg of gold worth ₹1.54 crore in rice cooker, juicer and an emergency light and it was seized at the airport, according to a press release.

On Monday morning, Ahamed Kabir was detained. Officials on checking his baggage, got an emergency lamp weighing unusually heavy. When the light was dismantled, the officials found 23 gold bars weighing 2.68 kg worth ₹1.11 crore hidden in the battery compartment, the release said. He was subsequently arrested. On Sunday night, Abdul Jaleel was held and he was carrying a juicer with a rectangular gold sheet weighing 438 grams, hidden in the motor portion. Sharafudheen, a passenger from Dubai was detained and customs officials recovered 610 grams of gold worth ₹25.22 lakh concealed inside the heating plate of a rice cooker, hidden in the form of a ring shaped gold ingot. He was arrested. In all cases, the gold was seized under the Customs Act.