Gold seized from two passengers

Customs officers at the Chennai airport seized 631 g of gold worth ₹18 lakh at the international termial on Wednesday.
The gold was seized from two passengers — Suthakaran, 41, and Balasingam, 64 — who arrived from Colombo.They were intercepted by officers at the exit on suspicion that they might be carrying gold or contraband. On frisking, Mr. Suthakaran was found to be wearing a silver chain with wooden beads and Mr. Balasingam was found to be wearing two chains of the same kind.
A government-approved gold assayer treated the chains with heat and acid and recovered gold totalling 631 g of gold which was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.
