Gold seized at Chennai airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Customs officials seized 3.1 kg of gold in different cases at Chennai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,486g of gold in paste form worth ₹65.30 lakh was seized on October 9 from Muhammadu Fasleen Faleel, who came down from Dubai.

The same day, the officials found that a passenger who came from Dubai had hidden 690g worth ₹30.31 lakh in the form of paste inside his rectum. In one more case, a man who arrived from Abu Dhabhi had concealed three bundles of gold in paste form within his rectum, the release said. Officials totally got 685g of gold worth ₹30.09 lakh from him.

On October 7, a passenger who arrived from Kuwait, was held for trying to hide three gold kadas and a gold ring in his check-in baggage. These totally weighed 255g and were worth ₹11.20 lakh.