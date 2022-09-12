Gold seized at Chennai airport

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 12, 2022 18:22 IST

Air Customs has seized 1.9 kg gold worth ₹89.11 lakh at Chennai airport. On September 7, when the officials searched an aircraft which arrived from Dubai, they found gold paste hidden behind the tissue tray in one of the toilets. About 740 g of gold was found in the tray, according to a press release.

On September 9, Asback Hasan, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed gold paste in his rectum and had a gold chain in his undergarments. About 1.2 kg of gold was seized from the passenger.

