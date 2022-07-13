Gold seized at Chennai airport
One passenger was arrested for trying to smuggle 936 grams of gold which was worth ₹41.83 lakh at Chennai airport. Rajan Rajini, who arrived from Dubai, was held and the customs officials found that he had concealed gold in the paste form in three bundles inside his rectum. When the paste was extracted, officials got a gold ingot that weighed 936 grams. He was subsequently arrested.
