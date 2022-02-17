Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

The Chennai Customs has arrested a passenger and seized 928 grams of gold worth ₹41.77 lakh at the airport. A press release said Balaji Neelakandan, 31, of Thiruvallur, who came from Dubai was held as he had hidden four bundles of gold wrapped in black adhesive tapes inside his rectum.


