Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport

About 621 grams of gold worth ₹31.87 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs at Chennai airport.

Thameem Ansari Samsudeen and Jahabar Ali Abdul Wahab, who arrived from Dubai, had concealed gold paste inside their inner wear.

