Gold seized at Chennai airport

The Chennai Air Customs seized gold, iPhones, cigarettes and used desktops estimated to cost ₹22.66 lakh at the airport on Wednesday, and arrested one person.

Two passengers, Sathik Abdul Mannan and Thamemun Ansari Abdul Rashid, who arrived from Dubai, were held. They had concealed gold bits weighing 98 g and a gold paste bundle of 169 g, which yielded 142 g of gold, according to a press release.

When officials examined their baggage, there were 11 pieces of iPhone 12, 45 cartons of cigarettes and 11 refurbished desktops, the release said.

