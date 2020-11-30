Gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

30 November 2020 01:54 IST

About 3.15 kg gold worth ₹1.57 crore was seized at Chennai airport and three persons have been arrested by Chennai Air Customs.

Early on Sunday, three passengers Mohamed Issak, Sadiq Ali and Mohamed Nagoor Hanifa from Dubai were detained and their check-in baggage contained 12, 11 and 13 mini LCD monitors. It was found that these passengers had concealed 36 gold sheets weighing 1.36 kg inside the monitors, which was seized. Mohamed Nagoor Hanifa was arrested, according to a press release.

In another case, four passengers who had come from Dubai — Hoosainur Rahman, Mohamed Gani, Abdul Karim and Khader Humayun — had hidden 28 gold sheets inside mini LCD monitors / screens and 10 gold foils in five laptops and two gold foils in two of their trolley bags. Totally, 1.62 kg was recovered and Mohamed Gani and Hoosainur Rahman were arrested, the release said.

In one more case, Sahubar Aasik had arrived from Dubai and was detained as he concealed three plastic pouches of gold paste weighing 190 grams in his trousers.