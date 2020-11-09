Gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

09 November 2020 00:38 IST

About 1.31 kg gold worth ₹70.7 lakh was seized at airport by Chennai Air Customs.

On Sunday, Mohammed Asif and Mohamed Sharif were held and on search, officials got a 30 g gold bit and gold paste from which 123 g of gold was recovered from Asif. Sharif had hidden 359 g gold in his rectum.

On Saturday, four passengers Shaul Hameed, Syed Ajmer Haja, Naina Mohammad and Jegatheesh from Dubai were detained. They had concealed nine bundles of gold in their rectums from which 800 grams of gold was recovered.

