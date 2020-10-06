Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport

Gold estimated at ₹34.2 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs, and one passenger was arrested in connection with this.

On Sunday, three passengers — Ajmeer Khan Syed Ali, Rasikali Mohamed Musthafa and Mansoor Alikhan, who came from Dubai — were detained as officials suspected them to be hiding gold. Subsequently, they recovered 653 g of gold in bundles concealed in their rectum.

Rasikali Mohammed Musthafa was arrested owing to a previous offence already pending in his name.

