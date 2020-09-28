Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs seized 1.62 kg of gold worth ₹83.7 lakh on Saturday and three have been arrested.

According to a press release, Mohammed Mustafa Meersa Maraikkayar, Sahubar Ali Aynjai and Sheikh Abdullah Habeeb Abdullah, who flew down from Dubai, were held as officials had a suspicion that they may be carrying gold.

After a detailed questioning, they finally admitted to concealing gold in their rectums. They also had five gold cut bits in their trouser pockets.

