Gold seized at Chennai airport

Customs officials seized 1.58 kg of gold worth ₹66.5 lakh at Chennai airport, according to a press release. On Monday, Sheikh Abdullah who came from Dubai was held on suspicion and officials recovered four bundles of gold weighing 486 g. On Sunday, 1.07 kg of gold was recovered from three passengers, Abdul Razzak, Inhanullah and Sintha, who arrived from Colombo and they had all concealed 1.07 kg of gold inside their rectum. One of them had also hidden 24 g of gold inside his pant pocket.