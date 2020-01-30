Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport

Gold necklaces and earrings worth ₹22.5 lakh were seized by customs officials at the Chennai airport. According to a release, customs officials got information that gold may be smuggled in in a flight from Riyadh on Tuesday. These jewellery was found in a pouch wrapped in red adhesive tape in a seat.

