Chennai

Gold seized at Chennai airport, one arrested

A man was arrested at the Chennai airport on Saturday for trying to smuggle in 133 g of gold, said to be worth ₹6.93 lakh. Mohammed Saleem Sultan, who arrived from Dubai, was interrogated by officials. They found two packets of gold paste in his rectum.

Chennai Airport
Printable version | Oct 4, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

