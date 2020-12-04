Chennai

Gold seized at airport

Chennai Air Customs seized 706 g of gold worth ₹35.5 lakh at Chennai airport and one passenger was arrested on Thursday. Syed Abuthahir and Jahubarali Abdul Kader came from Dubai and were held on suspicion. It was found they had hidden six bundles of gold paste in their rectum. Abdul Kader was arrested.

