Chennai

Gold seized at airport

A man was arrested by the Chennai Air Customs for attempting to smuggle 722 g of gold, worth ₹36.52 lakh, at the Chennai airport. Manikandan Shankar, who arrived from Dubai, hid gold in the form of a paste.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2021 2:20:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-seized-at-airport/article33584399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY