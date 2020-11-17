Gold seized at airport

In various gold smuggling cases at Chennai airport, Chennai Air Customs seized 1.85 kg of gold estimated at ₹97.7 lakh.
On Sunday, four passengers, Mohamathu Tharig, 36, Syed Mohamed Paris, 26, both of Ramanathapuram, and Sikkandar Masthan, 36, and Rahuman Khan, 31, both of Chennai, who had arrived by a flight from Dubai, were detained. Officials recovered 1.61 kg of gold.
Dhasthageer, 34, hailing from Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, was arrested. Officials seized 243 g gold from him. He had one bundle of gold paste in his rectum and another discreetly taped to his ankle.
