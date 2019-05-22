Chennai

Gold seized at airport

Sleuths from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs posted at Anna International Airport, Chennai detected four cases of gold smuggling on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 958 g of gold valued at ₹16.52 lakh was seized.

Further investigation is under way.

