Gold seized at airport, 2 held

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 29 August 2020 00:30 IST
Updated: 29 August 2020 00:30 IST

Two persons have been arrested and 1.16 kg of gold estimated at ₹64 lakh was seized at Chennai airport.

A flight from Sharjah landed at the airport and based on information that there may be an attempt to smuggle gold, officials held a passenger Jahir Hussain who was rushing to the exit with a carton. Inside was an electric wrench machine used to open nuts and bolts and it was heavy. Officials found a cylindrical metal piece painted in black. It was gold weighing 1.16 kg worth ₹64 lakh.

He told them that it was given to him by a passenger in Sharjah and to be handed over to a person at the quarantine facility. After finishing swab tests, officials arrested another person Mohammed Asif who was supposed to receive the consignment.

