Gold, psychotropic substance seized

About 675 g of gold ingot worth ₹32.44 lakh and 10,100 tablets suspected to contain a psychotropic substance were seized at the Foreign Post Office.

Sakthikumar Krishnasamy, 29, who arrived from Sharjah, was detained at the exit.

Officials found four gold bundles concealed in his rectum, which weighed 675 g and he was subsequently arrested, according to a press release.

Seven parcels booked by a Delhi-based person from Chennai to the U.S. were opened and 2,800 Onapil-2 clonazepam tablets in two parcels, 4,500 diazepam tablets in three parcels and 2,800 tramadol tablets in the remaining parcels were found.