Gold jewellery stolen from locked house in Taramani

Published - August 20, 2024 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Taramani police have filed a case and are investigating the alleged theft of more than 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a locked house in Kanagam on Sunday. 

A senior officer of the city police said T. Arumugam, a resident of Periyar Nagar in Kanagam, along with his family, had gone to his native place on August 15.

When he returned on Sunday morning, he found his house broke open and more than 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from his residence.

An investigation is under way.

