Gold jewellery recovered from ‘Tiruvarur’ Murugan

The Anna Nagar police have recovered a huge quantity of gold jewellery from ‘Tiruvarur’ Murugan, the suspected mastermind behind the heist at Lalithaa Jewellery, Tiruchi.
In 2018, while probing a couple of house break-ins, the Anna Nagar police nabbed Kamalakannan and Gopal — associates of Murugan. During interrogation, they found that the gang was involved in over 17 burglaries in Anna Nagar and other areas. Murugan was nabbed in Tiruchi. He was taken from judicial custody and interrogated to help in recovery of jewellery. Sources said the jewellery he looted in Chennai was pledged in Madurai. Over 1 kg gold jewellery was recovered.
