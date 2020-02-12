Chennai

Gold jewellery recovered from ‘Tiruvarur’ Murugan

more-in

The Anna Nagar police have recovered a huge quantity of gold jewellery from ‘Tiruvarur’ Murugan, the suspected mastermind behind the heist at Lalithaa Jewellery, Tiruchi.

In 2018, while probing a couple of house break-ins, the Anna Nagar police nabbed Kamalakannan and Gopal — associates of Murugan. During interrogation, they found that the gang was involved in over 17 burglaries in Anna Nagar and other areas. Murugan was nabbed in Tiruchi. He was taken from judicial custody and interrogated to help in recovery of jewellery. Sources said the jewellery he looted in Chennai was pledged in Madurai. Over 1 kg gold jewellery was recovered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 1:39:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/gold-jewellery-recovered-from-tiruvarur-murugan/article30796306.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY