Gold jewellery, diamonds worth ₹15 lakh burgled from businessman’s house in Chennai

Police have launched an investigation into the incident

Unidentified persons broke into the the house of a businessman in Anna Nagar and decamped with 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery, diamond and silver articles.

Police said the complainant, D. Elangovan, 54 resides with his family at 18th main road, Anna Nagar West and runs a transport business. Elangovan, his wife Sasikala and their son Hariharan went to sleep in the bedroom on the first floor of house on Friday night.

In the morning, they were shocked to find the door of a bedroom on the ground floor broken open. Things inside the bedroom were scattered. The lock of a bureau was found broken open and gold, diamond jewellery and silver articles had been stolen.

On his complaint, Thirumangalam Police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The businessman claimed that 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery, ₹15 lakh worth of diamonds and ₹4 lakh worth of silver articles were stolen from his house.

Senior police officers visited the spot and held preliminary enquiries. Fingerprint experts collected samples from the spot. Police also analysed CCTV footage and launched an investigation to trace the burglars.