ChennaiCHENNAI 14 January 2021 01:21 IST
Comments
Gold, iPhones, cigarettes worth ₹85 lakh seized
Updated: 14 January 2021 01:21 IST
Two persons arrested at city airport
Two persons were arrested at the Chennai airport and 1.42 kg of gold, iPhones, cigarettes and liquor worth ₹85 lakh seized from them by the Chennai Air Customs.
Syed Ibrahim Gani and Shahul Hameed, who came from Sharjah, were arrested for hiding 1.29 kg of gold, in the form of paste, and carrying gold chain weighing 60 g, three gold-cut bits, 44 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes, eleven iPhone 12 Pro, eight laptops and eight liquor bottles, said a release.
All the items were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.
More In Chennai
Read more...