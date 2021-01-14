Gold, iPhones, cigarettes worth ₹85 lakh seized

Two persons arrested at city airport

Two persons were arrested at the Chennai airport and 1.42 kg of gold, iPhones, cigarettes and liquor worth ₹85 lakh seized from them by the Chennai Air Customs.

Syed Ibrahim Gani and Shahul Hameed, who came from Sharjah, were arrested for hiding 1.29 kg of gold, in the form of paste, and carrying gold chain weighing 60 g, three gold-cut bits, 44 cartons of Gudang Garam cigarettes, eleven iPhone 12 Pro, eight laptops and eight liquor bottles, said a release.

All the items were recovered and seized under the Customs Act.