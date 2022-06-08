Gold hidden within electronic good seized

Gold cut bits, paste found hidden in mobile phones and Play Station

Gold hidden inside electronic goods like refurbished mobiles and a Play Station 4 were seized by Chennai Customs officials at Chennai airport.

Mohamed Kasim, who arrived from Dubai, was detained on suspicion and was found to have concealed five gold cut bits, gold foil within refurbished mobiles and Play Station 4; also, he had a crude gold chain too. Officials found 517 g of gold worth ₹24.13 lakh and electronic goods worth ₹6 lakh from him, according to a press release.

Mohamed Kasim has since been arrested.

Contraband destroyed

Airport Commissionerate of Chennai Customs destroyed 24.96 kg of contraband substance ‘Ketamine Hydrochloride’ worth ₹4.9 crore on Wednesday, according to a press release.

This was done by members of the Drugs Disposal Committee and officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Drugs Destruction Day at a incineration plant at a biomedical waste facility at Chengalpattu.