Gold hidden inside toy cars, nail cutters seized at Chenai airport

CHENNAI

30 November 2020 17:08 IST

A total of 286 grams of gold were seized from the 33-year-old passenger returning from Dubai

A passenger from Dubai who concealed gold in various items -- from toy race cars to nail cutters -- has been detained. Totally, 286 grams of gold worth ₹14.12 lakh hidden in nail cutters, face cream boxes, balm bottles and mini toy race cars cars were seized at the Chennai airport by Air Customs, according to a press release.

On Monday, Syed Nadeem Ur Rehman, a 33-year-old passenger who was rushing to the exit of the arrival hall was held on suspicion. When his bag was examined, officials saw five Tiger balm glass bottles, six Nivea cream boxes, three mini toy race cars and two nail cutters hidden inside. On looking further, they found 11 round gold cut pieces in the balm and cream bottles and three gold pieces in the cars, the release said.

The nail cutters’ knife and bottle opening attachments were made of gold. The nail cutters on close examination were found to be multifunctional with a bottle opener and small knife attachments. Four knives and bottle openers were recovered and they were found to be made of gold. Also, the passenger had hidden a gold cut bit in the pocket of his trousers.

Further investigations are on.