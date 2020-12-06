Gold hidden in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 18:41 IST

One passenger was found to be carrying gold in the form a paste in a bandage on his back

Passengers, who concealed 289 g of gold worth ₹14.7 lakh, underneath bandage and jeans, were caught by Chennai Air Customs at the airport.

On Sunday, Ahamed Anas, who arrived from Dubai, was detained as officials found an unusual bulge on his back. When examined, they found he had hidden 147 g of gold in the form of a paste under a bandage, according to a press release.

On Saturday, two passengers Jumma Khan and Mohamed Rafi, who had also arrived from Dubai, were held for concealing 142 g of gold also in the form of a paste stitched to their jeans.

Advertising

Advertising