Chennai

Gold hidden in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport

Passengers, who concealed 289 g of gold worth ₹14.7 lakh, underneath bandage and jeans, were caught by Chennai Air Customs at the airport.

On Sunday, Ahamed Anas, who arrived from Dubai, was detained as officials found an unusual bulge on his back. When examined, they found he had hidden 147 g of gold in the form of a paste under a bandage, according to a press release.

On Saturday, two passengers Jumma Khan and Mohamed Rafi, who had also arrived from Dubai, were held for concealing 142 g of gold also in the form of a paste stitched to their jeans.

