CHENNAI

27 February 2021 01:34 IST

The Chennai Air Customs seized 389 g of gold, worth ₹18.66 lakh, concealed in a fan heater and a nano steamer. Mohamed Nasif, who arrived from Dubai, was held on suspicion, and the officials opened two cartons in his baggage that contained a fan heater and a facial nano steamer, in which they found gold strips.

