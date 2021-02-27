Chennai

Gold seized at airport

The Chennai Air Customs seized 389 g of gold, worth ₹18.66 lakh, concealed in a fan heater and a nano steamer. Mohamed Nasif, who arrived from Dubai, was held on suspicion, and the officials opened two cartons in his baggage that contained a fan heater and a facial nano steamer, in which they found gold strips.

Chennai Airport
