2.4 kg gold seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI

15 December 2020 01:40 IST

Passengers hide gold in mobile covers, carton boxes and backpacks

The Chennai Air Customs seized 2.4 kg of gold worth ₹1.23 crore and foreign currency valued at ₹12 lakh on Monday, according to a press release.

Seven passengers, who arrived from Dubai, were detained on suspicion and six gold chains weighing 450 g were found in the handbags of Askar Ali, Sharim Foulath and Shaik Abdull, the release said. Officials went on to search the baggage of Kader Hussain and Mohamed Ibrahim and found two gold chains hidden in the back cover of mobiles and two in their handbags. Another passenger Natheem Khan allegedly had two gold foils underneath carton boxes and two chains in his handbag.

Yakub, a passenger, had concealed five gold coins and stuck them at the bottom of the carton box, the release said.

Eight passengers namely Mohamed Hussain, Manikandan Subramani, Shamirul Khan, Abdul Arasath Parveez, Mohamed Hanifa, Thameem Ansari, Mohamed Farooq and Askarali, who arrived from Dubai in another flight, were held. They had 17 gold cut bits, 10 gold chains and two rectangular plates on their handbags. Totally gold weighing. 1.32 kg was recovered.

Sowkath Ali, 28, hailing from Ramanathapuram headed to Dubai was arrested as he had hidden 19,500 Saudi Riyals and $11,000 equivalent to ₹12 lakh in straps and pockets of the backpack.