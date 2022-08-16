Gold, electronic items and methaqualone powder seized at airport

Air customs officials arrest six passengers, including a woman

Air customs officials arrest six passengers, including a woman

Gold weighing 2.62 kg and worth ₹1.21 crore and electronic goods worth ₹90,000 were seized at the airport by Chennai Air Customs.

Sahul Hameed, an Indian national, Mohamed Furukhan and Mohamed Isthikam, both Sri Lankan nationals, who arrived from Colombo, early on August 15, were held by the Air Customs officials, according to a press release. They had concealed gold in their rectums and totally, 1.24 kg of gold, was seized.

On August 11, Syed Ali Mohamed who came from Kuala Lumpur was held and officials found he had hidden gold in the form of rubbery paste wrapped in bundles in his rectum. He had also concealed a gold chain weighing 70 grams and 20 refurbished mobiles in his check-in baggage, the release said.

In another incident on August 11, Jalalulla Sulthan had arrived from Bahrain and officials found he had hidden gold in the form of a rubbery paste in his pant pockets and when this was extracted they got 237 grams of the metal. He also had concealed 88 grams of two gold cut bits. Further investigations are on.

Methaqualone seized

Ashura Mohammed Shabani, who arrived from Nairobi on August 14, was arrested for hiding 600.05 grams of Methaqualone powder worth ₹30 lakh in her footwear.