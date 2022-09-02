Gold, electronic goods and precious stones seized at Chennai airport

Two passengers who arrived from Dubai detained; another from Colombo held

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
September 02, 2022 17:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Customs officials seized 1.2 kg of gold worth ₹59.70 lakh and electronics goods worth ₹4.86 lakh and 1,706 karat of precious stones worth ₹23.13 lakhs at Chennai airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raheem Abdul Hameed, a resident of Triplicane and Mohamed Asif, a resident of Alandur, who arrived from Dubai on August 28 at 5.10 a.m., were detained by the officials on suspicion, according to a press release.

The officials found that these passengers had hidden three bundles of gold in paste form in their rectum; they had hidden two gold bars, two gold bits and two gold chains as well. In their baggage, assorted electronic goods worth ₹4.86 lakh were found, the release said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In one more case the same day, Thangaraja, who arrived from Colombo, was held for hiding six bundles of precious stones in his rectum. Officials got 1,706 karat of precious stones from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
Chennai Airport
organized crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app