Gold, electronic goods and precious stones seized at Chennai airport

Two passengers who arrived from Dubai detained; another from Colombo held

Customs officials seized 1.2 kg of gold worth ₹59.70 lakh and electronics goods worth ₹4.86 lakh and 1,706 karat of precious stones worth ₹23.13 lakhs at Chennai airport.

Raheem Abdul Hameed, a resident of Triplicane and Mohamed Asif, a resident of Alandur, who arrived from Dubai on August 28 at 5.10 a.m., were detained by the officials on suspicion, according to a press release.

The officials found that these passengers had hidden three bundles of gold in paste form in their rectum; they had hidden two gold bars, two gold bits and two gold chains as well. In their baggage, assorted electronic goods worth ₹4.86 lakh were found, the release said.

In one more case the same day, Thangaraja, who arrived from Colombo, was held for hiding six bundles of precious stones in his rectum. Officials got 1,706 karat of precious stones from him.